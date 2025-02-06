We have brought war back to Russia’s home, and that is where they should feel what war truly means. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region has brought the war back to Russia, and it is there that they should feel what war is.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is the half-year anniversary of the Kursk operation. We have been active on the territory of Russia: We have brought the war back home to Russia. And it is there that people should feel what war is. And they do.

Today I awarded the participants of the Kursk operation: two guys are Heroes of Ukraine. I also presented Crosses of Military Merit and Orders of Ukraine. I would like to thank every Ukrainian soldier, all our units involved in the Kursk region, who have shown the world that we can act actively, unexpectedly and effectively even with limited resources. We are calling Russia's bluff. We are defending our cities of Sumy and Kharkiv. We have significantly replenished the exchange fund. We are exchanging hundreds and hundreds of Russian soldiers to bring Ukrainians back from captivity.

We also have North Korean soldiers in captivity. They are now undergoing treatment: they were wounded in combat - seriously wounded. But they are proof that Putin has dragged another state into this war - North Korea - and is teaching this state how to conduct modern warfare. This is a threat to everyone, to every country in East Asia. I am grateful to all partners who understand how important it is to stop Russia now, so that we do not have to fight in years to come," Zelenskyy stressed.

