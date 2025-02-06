Explosion of golf cart carrying occupiers on anti-tank mine in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
Chinese golf cart packed with Russian occupiers hit an anti-tank mine and exploded in the Kharkiv direction.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The results of the work of the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
