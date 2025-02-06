ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11520 visitors online
News Video
11 557 30

Explosion of golf cart carrying occupiers on anti-tank mine in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Chinese golf cart packed with Russian occupiers hit an anti-tank mine and exploded in the Kharkiv direction.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The results of the work of the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Fighters of 3rd SAB went into enemy’s rear and captured 6 occupiers who took Ukrainians for their own. VIDEO

Author: 

3rd SAB (314) Kharkivska region (690) war in Ukraine (2952)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 