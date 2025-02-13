"ES" has blocked rostrum of Verkhovna Rada: they demand end to dictatorship. VIDEO

The "European Solidarity" faction has blocked the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, demanding that Speaker Stefanchuk answer whether he voted for the imposition of sanctions against the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

The "ES" parliamentarians also demanded that the bills on depriving OPFL MPs of their mandates, banning the transit of Russian oil, returning military personal income tax to the brigades, and cancelling the decision to purchase Russian nuclear reactors be put to a vote immediately.

"We are asking Stefanchuk whether he voted and, if so, on what grounds for the sanctions. Because the Constitution says that sanctions against Ukrainian citizens are illegal. Sanctions can only be imposed against terrorists and foreign nationals, those who finance terrorism. Today, sanctions against Poroshenko have been imposed by the Putin regime. They have recognised him as a terrorist because he defends the interests of Ukraine. Because he is fighting for Ukraine. And yesterday, Zelenskyy's National Security and Defence Council reiterated that a year ago, putin's regime approved Petro Poroshenko as a terrorist and extremist. Today, we are asking Stefanchuk and every member of the NSDC on what basis they voted in unison with putin. What is the basis for removing the opposition leader from the political life of the country? Is it preparation for the elections? Is it the surrender of Ukraine? Is it preparation for surrender? We want to get an answer," said MP Syniutka.

"ES" parliamentarian Rostyslav Pavlenko said that there would be "neither clowning nor dictatorship" in Ukraine.

"In the absolutely treacherous conditions in which the country is today, in the negotiations to which we are being persuaded, as absolutely everyone has already said, they have opened an internal front and think that lawlessness can produce something other than chaos," said MP Siumar.

According to Mykhailo Bondar, Zelenskyy is "preparing the country for surrender"

"None of them are going to live in this country. They are all planning to flee. A person who laughed on Red Square in 2014 that Ukraine was attacked and the borders were moved cannot be president. This person laughed at the Revolution of Dignity - about ebonite sticks, and lays flowers at the memorial to the Heavenly Hundred Heroes. He is not a Ukrainian. He is not going to live here and is preparing the country for surrender," he stressed.

Sanctions against Poroshenko

On 12 February 2025, according to media reports, the National Security and Defence Council decided to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko.

Subsequently, "ES" leader Poroshenko commented on the imposition of sanctions against him.

