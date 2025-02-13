Priest enraged head of Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, by saying that priest should lead to kingdom of heaven, not engage in patriotism: "Sit down and think about what you have said". VIDEO

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, was angry with the priest who expressed the opinion that "a priest should lead to the kingdom of heaven with his word, not engage in patriotism".

According to Censor.NET, Kirill suspected his subordinate of being from the western part of Ukraine.

"Go, sit down and think seriously about what you have said here," said the angry Russian patriarch.

