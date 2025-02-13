9 174 70
Zelenskyy kicked off election by removing competitors | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, comments on the introduction of sanctions against Petro Poroshenko by the National Security and Defense Council.
Sanctions against Poroshenko
On 12 February 2025, according to media reports, the National Security and Defence Council decided to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko.
Subsequently, "ES" leader Poroshenko commented on the imposition of sanctions against him.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions against, among others, the fifth President Petro Poroshenko.
