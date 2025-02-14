Russian stormtrooper, caught by surprise on road, desperately throws makeshift crutch at Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated a Russian attack aircraft walking on a road on makeshift crutches.
According to Censor.NET, when the Russian saw the drone, he sat down and tried to hit the drone with one of his crutches.
