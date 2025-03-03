Russia plans to launch 500 UAVs at time, - DIU. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers have significantly increased the production of various types of drones.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Earlier, in 2023 and early 2024, we knew only one 'Shahed', then 'Geranium-1', 'Geranium-2', and that was it. Today, the range of these unmanned aerial vehicles is so vast that it is not even always possible to count them on one hand: 'Geranium-1', 'Geranium-2', 'Garpiya', 'Gerbera', 'Parodya' and others," he explained.

According to Skibitskyi, the occupiers are now using combat strike, reconnaissance UAVs, as well as decoys without a payload and imitation targets.

Read more: Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 46 enemy UAVs out of 83, 31 imitator UAVs lost in the area - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

"In fact, all of this is simply overloading our air defence system. It is very difficult to distinguish between a drone flying with a warhead and one without.

Regarding the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Russian Federation. This is Izhevsk, this is Yelabuga, this is the 'Kalashnikov' concern. They have now significantly increased the production of unmanned aerial vehicles. And this is what allows them to use 150 to 200 unmanned aerial vehicles in one strike," the Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

He also said that the occupiers are now planning to increase the number of launch sites.

"According to the Russian command, if the plans for the first half of the year are fulfilled, they will be able to launch approximately 500 unmanned aerial vehicles simultaneously," Skibitskyi concluded.

Read more: Massive attack by "Shaheds" in Kharkiv: number of victims has increased to seven