Soldiers of 53rd SMB shoot down two enemy "Zala" UAVs and one "Supercam" with thermal imaging modules. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 53rd SMB named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh shot down two enemy "Zala" and one "Supercam" UAV equipped with thermal imaging modules.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Read more: Minus 10 "Supercam" and 13 "Zala" in day: fighters of "SUNSTRIKE" unit of 82nd Air Assault Brigade hunt for enemy drones. VIDEO

