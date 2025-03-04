1 361 1
Soldiers of 53rd SMB shoot down two enemy "Zala" UAVs and one "Supercam" with thermal imaging modules. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 53rd SMB named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh shot down two enemy "Zala" and one "Supercam" UAV equipped with thermal imaging modules.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password