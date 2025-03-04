10 527 13
Dozen occupiers lying on floor and learning how to apply Esmarch tourniquet. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a fragment of a tactical medicine class in the Russian army.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a dozen occupiers lying on the floor and trying to apply an Esmarch tourniquet.
"The Russian occupiers are undergoing a crash course in preparation for a meeting with Ukrainian drones. The ultra-modern medicine of the Russian army still provides for the use of Esmarch tourniquets to stop bleeding, but most of the disposable soldiers in this video will not even have time to get them," the author of the publication notes in the post.
