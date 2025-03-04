Defense forces destroyed BTR-80, portable pontoon bridge, howitzer, and 13 units of occupiers’ military transport. VIDEO
Over the past week, border guards from the unit of "Phoenix" strike UAV company of the "Revenge" Brigade in Luhansk region have struck and destroyed several key enemy targets in the areas of Kreminna and the Serebrianskyi Forestry. The soldiers destroyed a BTR-80, a portable pontoon bridge, a Msta-B howitzer, 13 military transport vehicles, a Mavic UAV, and two Russian invaders' signal repeaters.
This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password