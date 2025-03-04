Defense forces destroyed BTR-80, portable pontoon bridge, howitzer, and 13 units of occupiers’ military transport. VIDEO

Over the past week, border guards from the unit of "Phoenix" strike UAV company of the "Revenge" Brigade in Luhansk region have struck and destroyed several key enemy targets in the areas of Kreminna and the Serebrianskyi Forestry. The soldiers destroyed a BTR-80, a portable pontoon bridge, a Msta-B howitzer, 13 military transport vehicles, a Mavic UAV, and two Russian invaders' signal repeaters.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

