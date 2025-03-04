ENG
Dovbush’s Hornets killed three Russian soldiers with attack drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the strike UAV company of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush eliminated three Russian invaders with kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the fighters in the telegram channel of the Dovbush Hornets unit, Censor.NET reports.

