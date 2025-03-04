ENG
Two occupiers jump out of moving vehicle to evade drone strike. VIDEO

Operators of the Ivan Franko Group unit attacked cars and trucks carrying Russian soldiers with kamikaze drones while in motion.

The fighters published the work and the result of their accurate work on the occupiers on their telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

