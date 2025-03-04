Two occupiers jump out of moving vehicle to evade drone strike. VIDEO
Operators of the Ivan Franko Group unit attacked cars and trucks carrying Russian soldiers with kamikaze drones while in motion.
The fighters published the work and the result of their accurate work on the occupiers on their telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password