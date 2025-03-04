Ukrainian defenders struck concentration of enemy infantry at one of Russian training grounds in Kherson region. VIDEO
The operators of the 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles discovered and, in cooperation with the Tavria air defense system, destroyed enemy infantry concentrations at one of the Russian training grounds in the Kherson direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the social network.
