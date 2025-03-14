ENG
Ammunition carried by occupier in shoulder bag explodes after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

The 63rd Brigade's drone operators destroyed an occupier who was carrying ammunition in a shoulder bag.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers and the moment of detonation of ammunition was published online.

"An epic explosion of a Katsap carrying a BC - not even a wet spot remained. And the destruction of the enemy's ammunition depot, which was not reached by this occupier, was no less spectacular. The Russians decided to store the shells in a pit in the middle of the field, without even disguising it. The pilots of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of 63rd Brigade thanked them for their generosity," the video's commentary reads.

Watch more: Soldiers of 63rd SMB attacked dozen Russian soldiers with kamikaze drones in Lyman region. VIDEO

