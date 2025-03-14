10 854 12
Ammunition carried by occupier in shoulder bag explodes after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
The 63rd Brigade's drone operators destroyed an occupier who was carrying ammunition in a shoulder bag.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers and the moment of detonation of ammunition was published online.
"An epic explosion of a Katsap carrying a BC - not even a wet spot remained. And the destruction of the enemy's ammunition depot, which was not reached by this occupier, was no less spectacular. The Russians decided to store the shells in a pit in the middle of the field, without even disguising it. The pilots of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of 63rd Brigade thanked them for their generosity," the video's commentary reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password