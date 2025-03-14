Ammunition carried by occupier in shoulder bag explodes after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

The 63rd Brigade's drone operators destroyed an occupier who was carrying ammunition in a shoulder bag.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers and the moment of detonation of ammunition was published online.

"An epic explosion of a Katsap carrying a BC - not even a wet spot remained. And the destruction of the enemy's ammunition depot, which was not reached by this occupier, was no less spectacular. The Russians decided to store the shells in a pit in the middle of the field, without even disguising it. The pilots of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of 63rd Brigade thanked them for their generosity," the video's commentary reads.

