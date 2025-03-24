44th SAB destroyed two cannons and ammunition depots of ruscists in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Danylo Apostol destroyed Russian cannons in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
The video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy D-20 and 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" guns.
The artillerymen also hit two field ammunition depots.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password