44th SAB destroyed two cannons and ammunition depots of ruscists in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Danylo Apostol destroyed Russian cannons in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy D-20 and 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" guns.

The artillerymen also hit two field ammunition depots.

