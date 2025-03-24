ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8864 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
1 470 2

44th SAB destroyed two cannons and ammunition depots of ruscists in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Danylo Apostol destroyed Russian cannons in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy D-20 and 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" guns.

The artillerymen also hit two field ammunition depots.

Watch more: Three guns and field ammunition depot: artillerymen of 44th SAB continue to destroy Russian equipment in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4912) Zaporizka region (1181) 44th Artillery Brigade (12)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 