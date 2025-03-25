Missile strike on Russian R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare system. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare system with a missile strike.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
"A missile strike on the Russian R-330Zh 'Zhitel' electronic warfare system. Detection and correction was carried out by the fighters of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest"," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password