Missile strike on Russian R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare system. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare system with a missile strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"A missile strike on the Russian R-330Zh 'Zhitel' electronic warfare system. Detection and correction was carried out by the fighters of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest"," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Drone operator burned down nest of enemy drone operators with accurate drop. VIDEO