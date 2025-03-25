It destroys targets at sea, on land and in air: Brave 1 developers have developed Katran naval drone. VIDEO

Ukraine's secret Katran maritime drone can destroy targets at sea, on land and in the air.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Katran is a high-tech development from the Ukrainian military company Military Armoured Company HUB. Information about the missions with this drone is classified, but it has become a real game changer at sea," said Fedorov.

Characteristics of the Katran drone

The drone is equipped with torpedoes, a minigun, a machine gun, a man-portable air defence system and other weapons. It can safely cover distances of more than 1,000 kilometres and perform strike and reconnaissance operations. The drone is multifunctional - it effectively destroys sea, land and air targets.

"Katran doesn't need a separate electronic warfare system, it has a built-in system for automatic threat detection and firing of traps. This is a super technology that sets a new standard for warfare," Fedorov added.

