In the South, the State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance officers discovered camouflaged enemy vehicles equipped with electronic warfare and designed to transport personnel. An accurate strike by an FPV drone turned the vehicles into ashes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 905940 people (+1180 per day), 10 425 tanks, 25 190 artillery systems, 21 670 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS