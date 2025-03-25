3 420 2
Defence forces destroy camouflaged enemy vehicles equipped with electronic warfare in southern Ukraine. VIDEO
In the South, the State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance officers discovered camouflaged enemy vehicles equipped with electronic warfare and designed to transport personnel. An accurate strike by an FPV drone turned the vehicles into ashes.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
