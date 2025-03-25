1 398 1
Border guards destroyed cannon, Msta-B howitzer, nine trucks, two pieces of camouflaged armored equipment. VIDEO
Over the past week, border guards of the Phoenix strike UAV unit of the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade have hit and destroyed a number of important occupiers' targets in the Kramatorsk direction. The soldiers attacked a R-330 Zhytel electronic warfare system, a cannon, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, 9 military trucks, 2 units of camouflaged armoured vehicles and 2 enemy vehicles with kamikaze drones in the Donetsk region.
Two ammunition depots, two fuel and lubricant depots and an occupier's drone were burned, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password