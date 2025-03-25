ENG
Border guards destroyed cannon, Msta-B howitzer, nine trucks, two pieces of camouflaged armored equipment. VIDEO

Over the past week, border guards of the Phoenix strike UAV unit of the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade have hit and destroyed a number of important occupiers' targets in the Kramatorsk direction. The soldiers attacked a R-330 Zhytel electronic warfare system, a cannon, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, 9 military trucks, 2 units of camouflaged armoured vehicles and 2 enemy vehicles with kamikaze drones in the Donetsk region.

Two ammunition depots, two fuel and lubricant depots and an occupier's drone were burned, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (8838) State Border Patrol (1037) elimination (4912) Donetska region (3559)
