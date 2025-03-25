Border guards destroyed cannon, Msta-B howitzer, nine trucks, two pieces of camouflaged armored equipment. VIDEO

Over the past week, border guards of the Phoenix strike UAV unit of the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade have hit and destroyed a number of important occupiers' targets in the Kramatorsk direction. The soldiers attacked a R-330 Zhytel electronic warfare system, a cannon, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, 9 military trucks, 2 units of camouflaged armoured vehicles and 2 enemy vehicles with kamikaze drones in the Donetsk region.

Two ammunition depots, two fuel and lubricant depots and an occupier's drone were burned, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupier disappears after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO