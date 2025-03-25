Soldiers of 110th SMB repelled attack by occupiers and halted convoy of armoured vehicles in Novopavlivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 110th Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko repelled an attack by the occupiers in the Novopavlivka direction and halted an armoured convoy with drones.

The soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion destroyed an entire convoy of armoured vehicles: a tank with anti-drone protection was at the head of the column. Our aerial reconnaissance men spotted the convoy in time and immediately began to attack it. Some of the vehicles were halted, Censor.NET reports.

However, one of the tanks was rapidly approaching our defensive fortifications. It was not stopped even by the minefields set up on the road. It was only after the third explosion that the tank stopped and was finished off by our kamikaze drones.

