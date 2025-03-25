ENG
Ukrainian defenders attacked howitzer, truck, BTR-82A, tank shed, and Russian ATV. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade continue to destroy Russian equipment arriving en masse in the Toretsk direction. Thanks to the skilful work of pilots from the Unmanned Systems Battalion, as well as the "Kurt & Company" and R.V. units, several high-value targets were struck simultaneously.

In particular, Ukrainian FPV drones flew right inside the enemy howitzer, inflicting a devastating blow, destroying the occupiers and the tank.

The Russians continue to bring both heavy armoured vehicles and light vehicles to this area, trying to protect them with mesh protection and electronic warfare equipment, Censor.NET reports.

Author: 

Russian Army (8838) 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (63)
