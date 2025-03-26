Enemy assault was thwarted and occupiers’ equipment was destroyed: MTLB and 4 armoured vehicles in Serebrianskyi forest. VIDEO

In the Luhansk region, fighters of the "Phoenix", a company of strike unmanned aerial vehicles, thwarted an enemy assault and destroyed the occupiers' equipment. Border guards of the "Pomsta" Brigade stopped the plans of the occupiers, who were preparing for an assault by hiding their equipment in the Serebrianskyi forest.

Accurate strikes turned their positions into a burning trap: a MTLB and four armoured vehicles were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

