Russian infantryman throws rifle at kamikaze drone and in moment, only torso remains from occupier. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Inhulets Brigade eliminated many Russian infantrymen with drone strikes.

The relevant footage was published on the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Wherever a Muscovite hides - in the grass, in the reeds, behind a tree, or in an open field, throwing a rifle - an FPV drone will always find him," the soldiers added.

