Occupiers mocking their accomplice, who is tied to pine tree for some offence: "He’s also MMA fighter, get it?". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian occupier tied to a pine tree for some offence.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian man is waving his legs in a funny way, and his accomplices are mocking him.
