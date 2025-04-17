ENG
Occupiers mocking their accomplice, who is tied to pine tree for some offence: "He’s also MMA fighter, get it?". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian occupier tied to a pine tree for some offence.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian man is waving his legs in a funny way, and his accomplices are mocking him.

Watch more: Russian commanders beating their subordinate and trying to force him out of shelter back to position: "Run, bitch! Take f#cking machine gun! You fucking bitch, run!". VIDEO

