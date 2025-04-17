ENG
Before his death, occupier was hiding under overturned cart. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator from the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" eliminated an occupier who had hidden under an overturned cart.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier’s failed attempt to avoid death — and the successful strike by the Ukrainian fighter — were captured on drone footage.

"A cunning Russian occupier was hiding under a trailer and ended up roasted in it like in a cauldron after the kamikaze drone strike. The video was published by the 108th Mountain Assault Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade," the caption reads.

