4 769 8
Drone operators of 107th TDF Brigade eliminate Russian infantry. VIDEO
April results of drone strikes on Russian occupiers by operators of the "Favorit" reconnaissance‑strike UAV systems of the 107th Territorial Defense Brigade
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password