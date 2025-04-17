ENG
Drone operators of 107th TDF Brigade eliminate Russian infantry. VIDEO

April results of drone strikes on Russian occupiers by operators of the "Favorit" reconnaissance‑strike UAV systems of the 107th Territorial Defense Brigade

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

drones (2324) territorial defence (71) war in Ukraine (2417)
