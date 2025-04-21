Russian Buk-M2 SAM system was detected and destroyed by fighters of 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Chornyi Lis". VIDEO
Soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Chornyi Lis" ("Black Forest") discovered and helped destroy a Russian Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"One less Russian Buk-M2 SAM system. Recon troops from 'Chornyi Lis' located the Buk-M2, and adjacent units turned it into a fireworks show," the video caption reads.
