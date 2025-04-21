In the village of Basivka in Sumy region, the situation for the Russian military is becoming increasingly critical. A paratrooper of the 104th Regiment from Pskov recorded an emotional message from the front line, in which he described the losses and conditions of the occupiers.

The soldier's words confirm the plight of Russian units, which are suffering losses and are unable to take out the bodies of the dead, Censor.NET reports.

"We flew into the dugout and found four corpses. The stench is terrible, but there is nowhere to go. They are working hard on us," says the Russian.

