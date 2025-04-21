Fighters of 3rd SAB are clearing wooded area during liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk region: "If I had speaker and some music to crank up right now, those b#stards would drop dead right f#cking now.". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of the combat work of an assault group of soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) during the liberation of Nadiia village in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows Ukrainian assault troops clearing a wooded area where Russian forces had established their positions.

"The battle-hardened assault troops of the 3rd launched an offensive on b#stard positions during the operation to retake a village in Luhansk region. Tree lines, bursts of automatic fire, and fighters pushing forward, clearing trenches under a sky swarming with enemy FPV drones.

‘Surrender, b#stards! The 3rd Assault is coming for you!’ — raw war action through the eyes of a fighter from the 3rd Company, ‘Karakurt Colony,’ of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion," the video caption reads.

Warning: Foul language!

