Russian motorized assault trooper is blown into air after hitting mine. VIDEO

A Russian motorized assault trooper "self-destructed" after hitting a mine during an attempted assault in the Toretsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows the moment of a powerful explosion, which sends the remains of the assault trooper and the motorcycle flying high into the air. Another motorized assault trooper following behind appears to have survived — the footage shows him emerging from a cloud of smoke and dust.

