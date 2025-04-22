Russian motorized assault trooper is blown into air after hitting mine. VIDEO
A Russian motorized assault trooper "self-destructed" after hitting a mine during an attempted assault in the Toretsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows the moment of a powerful explosion, which sends the remains of the assault trooper and the motorcycle flying high into the air. Another motorized assault trooper following behind appears to have survived — the footage shows him emerging from a cloud of smoke and dust.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password