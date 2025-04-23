977 1
Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed ATGM, long-range surveillance camera, antennas and hideout with Russian personnel. VIDEO
Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade (SAB) destroyed a Kornet anti-tank guided missile system, a long-range surveillance camera, a Credo-M1 portable ground surveillance radar (PSNR), antennas and communication systems, as well as a shelter containing Russian personnel in Chasiv Yar.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
