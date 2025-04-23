Supermarkets are full during wartime — this is thanks to Verkhovna Rada, President, and government, says Stefanchuk. VIDEO

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, believes that the work of the chamber has helped to stabilise the financial and economic situation in Ukraine.

"We have managed, of course, together with the President and the government, to keep the economic, financial and banking situation in the country stable. I don't know of any other country where, in the fourth year of the war, you could go to any supermarket and see as many offers as in Ukraine.

And this is also work, it is not visible, it is not profitable to talk about it, rather than talking about one scoundrel who did certain things. But this is a daily, victorious and constant work that the Ukrainian parliament does," Stefanchuk said.

