Journalist Stanowski stopped his interview with Polish presidential candidate Maciak at 57 seconds, after he admitted that he admired Putin. VIDEO

A well-known Polish journalist Krzysztof Stanowski stopped an interview with Polish presidential candidate Maciej Maciak, who systematically spreaded Russian propaganda and said he admired Putin.

This was reported by journalist Yevhen Prykhodko, Censor.NET reports.

"Oh, what just has happened on one of the most popular YouTube channels in Poland... Every week, a well-known Polish journalist Krzysztof Stanowski (a presidential candidate) interviews other candidates. Today, his guest is Maciej Maciak. He is the same candidate who systematically spreads Russian propaganda and said during Monday's debate that he admired Putin.

Stanowski's first question was whether he had heard correctly during the broadcast that Maciak really admired the Kremlin leader, to which the 'russian world' supporter replied in the affirmative. Stanowski then said that the programme was over and left the studio. This conversation lasted 57 seconds. Maciak continued to sit and began a monologue, but his microphone was switched off. Soon after, someone texted the candidate (possibly from Moscow or Minsk) that there was no sound in the broadcast and he left the air. After that, the staff began to disinfect the studio. It was beautiful," Prykhodko wrote.

The broadcast on the YouTube channel is currently ongoing, and the studio is empty.