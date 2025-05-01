3 451 35
Russian soldier steps on anti-personnel mine, bandages his leg and shoots himself with automatic rifle. VIDEO
An occupier stepped on an anti-personnel mine and shot himself with an assault rifle in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian bandaging his wounded leg immediately after the explosion.
"Kharkiv region. After being blown up by an anti-personnel mine, a Russian soldier finishes himself off with a shot to the head from an assault rifle," the video's commentary reads.
