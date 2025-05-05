1 258 3
Defense Forces destroy Russian Tor-M2 SAM system, two Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, three tanks, and 17 military trucks. VIDEO
Fighters of the State Border Guard Service unit of the Phoenix strike UAV company destroyed a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, two 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, three tanks, a 30 mm 2A42 autocannon, 17 Russian military trucks, and three other enemy vehicles over the past week in the Kupiansk direction,
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.
