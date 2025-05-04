3 433 3
Soldiers of 3rd SAB cleared enemy infantry positions and eliminated Russian invaders. VIDEO
Enemy infantry, massed in one of the directions, was completely destroyed by accurate attacks by units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. The occupiers tried to manoeuvre, change positions, and disperse, but to no avail.
Aerial reconnaissance found the target, drone operators received permission to work, and within minutes the enemy was destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
