ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10256 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
3 433 3

Soldiers of 3rd SAB cleared enemy infantry positions and eliminated Russian invaders. VIDEO

Enemy infantry, massed in one of the directions, was completely destroyed by accurate attacks by units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. The occupiers tried to manoeuvre, change positions, and disperse, but to no avail.

Aerial reconnaissance found the target, drone operators received permission to work, and within minutes the enemy was destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 8170 occupiers and 2265 units of enemy equipment in week. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (9071) liquidation (2387) 3rd SAB (300)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 