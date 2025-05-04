Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 8170 occupiers and 2265 units of enemy equipment in week. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 8170 Russian invaders and 2265 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram.

"During the week from April 27 to May 4, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 8170 personnel," the message says.

It is noted that significant losses were suffered by weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

39 tanks;

78 armored combat vehicles;

320 artillery systems;

3 MLRS;

10 air defense systems;

954 units of motor vehicles;

10 units of special equipment.

Watch more: Su-27 delivers precision GBU-62 strike on enemy forward command post in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two enemy aircraft and at least 849 enemy UAVs, including attack drones.