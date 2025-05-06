Girl in red dress beat man up in centre of Lviv. VIDEO

A video of a girl in a red dress beating a man was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication notes that the incident took place in the centre of Lviv. The recording shows that the girl almost instantly knocked the man down and then began to beat him with her hands. Two other men started to defend the victim and eventually managed to stop the girl. The reasons for the conflict are not reported.

Read more: Difference between men’s and women’s salaries has decreased in Ukraine, - Ministry of Economy