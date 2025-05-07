3 412 14
In first minutes on his native soil, soldier of Armed Forces of Ukraine, freed from captivity, sings "Chervona Kalyna". VIDEO
In his first moments on his native land, the Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman who was freed from captivity sang "Chervona Kalyna".
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of this moment was published on social media. In the recording, a young soldier on a bus among his fellow soldiers sings a fragment of a famous Ukrainian song.
