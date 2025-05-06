Forty servicemen of Ministry of Internal Affairs were released from Russian captivity – Klymenko. PHOTOS

On 6 May, another POW exchange took place between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Among those released from captivity were 40 servicemen of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"26 guardsmen and 14 border guards are already on their home turf. The youngest of them is 22 years old, the oldest is 25. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022," Klymenko said.

Everyone is already receiving medical and psychological assistance.

All of them will receive proper rehabilitation and support from the state.

A total of 205 defenders have returned home as part of the latest large-scale POW exchange. Today, many families breathed a sigh of relief.

"I thank the President of Ukraine, the Head of the President’s Office, and the team at the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War for their efforts and the result achieved. I am also grateful to our international partners, in particular the United Arab Emirates, for their mediation," Klymenko wrote.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed that the state is making every effort to return all Ukrainians from captivity.

