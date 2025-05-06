Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On May 6, 2025, another POW exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that 205 Ukrainian servicemembers have been returned from enemy captivity.

"Today, Ukraine brought back 205 warriors. Young men and older servicemembers representing nearly all branches and units of our military. Defenders of Mariupol and of the entire frontline. They had been scattered across various Russian regions, held within a prison system designed with a single purpose — to abuse them and strip them of their humanity.

We have brought them home. And I thank everyone who contributed to this exchange. I am grateful to our partners, first and foremost the United Arab Emirates, for their mediation and support. I thank all those who care and continue to speak out about Ukrainians in captivity.

Every day, we fight for our people. And we will do everything necessary to bring each and every one of them back," the Head of State emphasized.



















According to the Coordination Headquarters, three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants have been returned to Ukraine. Among those released are servicemembers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — including the Navy, Air Force, Air Assault Forces, and Territorial Defense Forces — as well as the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service, the Headquarters specified.

"This is already the fifth exchange this year. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, a total of 4,757 Ukrainians have been brought home," the Headquarters emphasized.

As a reminder, on April 19, Ukraine returned 277 servicemembers from Russian captivity. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine earlier stated that further operations to return our prisoners of war are already being prepared.