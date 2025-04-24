Returning bodies of servicemen, Russians do not explain causes of death - Interior Ministry

Russians hand over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders only to return their occupiers.

This was stated by Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko in an interview with Censor.NET.

"We can establish that the deceased was a prisoner of war or a civilian only as a result of investigative actions or if we have confirmed information that the person was held captive or detained in places of detention, in the case of civilians. There are no separate repatriations for people who died in Russian colonies or pre-trial detention centres. When returning the bodies of military personnel, Russians do not explain the causes of death," he said.

According to Tymchenko, the Russians hand over the bodies of fallen soldiers only with the aim of returning their occupiers. They also do not want to keep the bodies of Ukrainians, as it is a costly process for them, as it requires refrigerators and appropriate temperature conditions.

"They can transfer bodies without providing any information. Or maybe there is some inscription on each bag, some signs," the deputy minister added.

Tymchenko also said that when examining the bodies, it is clear whether the person was tortured.

"Usually, when you examine a person, you can immediately see if there are bruises, characteristic signs of beatings, tied limbs, then it is clear that the person was tortured. This is a war crime. It is classified under Article 438 of the Criminal Code.

If there is a shot at close range in the back of the head, it is also clear that this did not happen in combat. All this must be carefully described in the examination report. Such facts are also being investigated," explained the Deputy Interior Minister.

