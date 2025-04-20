Next operations to return our prisoners are already being prepared - DIU

Ukraine is already working on organizing the next prisoner exchanges.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said this on television, Censor.NET reports, reference to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 5,000 Ukrainians within the framework of exchanges and more than 500 citizens outside of exchanges have returned home, and 63 exchanges are separate operations. I can say that the next operations to return our people are already being prepared," he informed.

Easter prisoner exchange

Yusov noted that the exchange before Easter was one of the largest during the full-scale invasion. According to him, it had been prepared for a long time, and the deadlines were pushed back several times. The DIU representative noted that Easter was an additional factor in making the exchange take place, and 276 defenders and one defender returned to Ukraine.

The DIU representative emphasized that the return of 277 defenders is a good result and a symbol of the need to continue working to return military and civilians. According to him, the negotiation process is complicated, but it does not stop for a day.

"The negotiating team is working, and we are seeing results. It is not an easy job, most things remain behind the scenes. But I want to thank everyone involved. Separately, I would like to thank the UAE, which is helping and performing an intermediary function. Also, to the families of the defenders who not only waited, but fought. We are grateful for the understanding and patience of all those who were able to speak up and withhold some information or keep their emotions in check, and when necessary, to strengthen Ukraine's position to return our people," he said.

The condition of the defenders released from captivity

At the same time, Yusov noted that among the returned defenders, there are seriously ill and severely wounded, they are receiving medical care and will continue to undergo rehabilitation.

As a reminder, on April 19, Ukraine returned 277 soldiers from Russian captivity.