ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12451 visitors online
News Video Rehabilitation of military
4 017 9

Soldier Mykola Shot, who has had four amputations, is undergoing rehabilitation in Lviv: "I want to go into sports. I’m going to take up running. I dream of becoming a Paralympian". VIDEO

Mykola Shot, 40 years-old, is from the city of Novoiavorivsk in the Lviv region. He lost both his arms and legs after being wounded in the war. The man was wounded in 2024, and after treatment, his first prostheses were fitted in the United States. Now he is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Rehabilitation Centre "Nezlamni".

According to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, Mykola returned home not only to learn how to use prosthetics, but also to fulfil his dream of becoming a Paralympian.

Watch more: I’m glad to be alive, and fact that I can’t see, I’ve seen a lot in my life, - Ukrainian soldier Pavlo undergoing rehabilitation after losing his sight due to injury. VIDEO

Author: 

Paralympics (29) sport (156) reabilitation (29) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (86) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2904)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 