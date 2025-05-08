Vladyslav, soldier of 93rd SMB, together with his comrades, for 80 days in complete encirclement has been repelling attacks by occupiers in Klishchiivka: "There was no food and water. We were going crazy with hunger and thirst". VIDEO

Vladyslav, a 23-year-old fighter with the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", with call sign Beshketnyk, spent 80 days surrounded by Russian troops in Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, together with his comrades. During this time, their positions were stormed, gassed and attempted to be knocked out by artillery. The soldiers had nothing to eat and drink, and only a few times they managed to get in touch and get food.

According to Censor.NET, the story of the courageous defender and his comrades-in-arms is told by "Radio Liberty".

"First, they smashed our cellar, and then they started throwing gases at us. They threw gases in such a way that even a gas mask did not help. They threw two, three, four such gases. The gas was so thick that the gas mask didn't help, it burned everything, you couldn't breathe. The only thing that saved me, which I realised, was not to panic, but to breathe calmly. When I breathed calmly, some kind of filtration took place. After the gas, they throw a grenade. And so: gas - grenade, gas - grenade. So that we get out of there. As soon as someone gets out, grenades wound him, the next one gets wounded, and the third one is dead. Then they kill everyone from the drone," Vladyslav says.

Watch more: Defence forces repel large-scale enemy attack near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. VIDEO