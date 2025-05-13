First combat use of drone with grenade launcher in Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO
The pilots of the "BULAVA" unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Presidential Brigade mounted a grenade launcher on the "Queen of Hornets" drone and used it on enemy infantry.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
