Soldiers of 110th SMB destroy several Russian tanks with kamikaze drones in Novopavlivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko destroyed several enemy tanks in the Novopavlivka direction.

Thanks to rapid route planning and real-time flight adjustment accounting for terrain and wind, FPV drones struck precisely at weak points of the tanks, triggering direct hits followed by explosions, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers can send dozens of tanks and armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) to storm our positions — but the outcome will always be the same: destroyed equipment and thwarted enemy plans. Pilots from the unmanned systems battalion track enemy movements and effectively take them out even before they reach our defensive lines. Not even the heaviest armor can stop a precise strike," the soldiers added.

