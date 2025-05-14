2 626 1
Defense Forces destroy APC, UAV command post, truck, communications equipment, shelters, and Russian checkpoint. VIDEO
Border guards from the "Phoenix" strike UAV company of the "Pomsta" Brigade successfully destroyed several high-value enemy targets in the Kharkiv direction. During the operation, the following were hit: an armored personnel carrier, a UAV command post, a cargo truck, communications equipment, shelters with enemy personnel, and a Russian checkpoint.
Thanks to the coordinated work and the use of FPV drones, Ukrainian forces are able to systematically destroy the logistics and management of Russian units, Censor.NET reports.
