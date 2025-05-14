Russia uses about 200 satellites in war against Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Russia is actively using satellites to wage war against Ukraine. Since 2015, the aggressor state has deployed about 200 satellites and 150 thousand personnel to maintain this system.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"In 2015, Russia created the Aerospace Forces, combining the Air Force and the Aerospace Defense Forces. They operate military and dual-use satellite systems, launch spacecraft into orbit, monitor outer space, and detect and neutralize threats from and in space. The adversary has deployed about 200 satellites and 150,000 military personnel to operate this system," the statement said.

Instead, Ukraine so far has only one device, the People's Satellite, which was developed by ICEYE and purchased by the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation with funds from citizens' donations.

"Thanks to it and the support of our partners, the Ukrainian army is able to counter threats. But this is not enough - Ukraine must move from the role of a consumer to a full-fledged player in the space sector. And the task of the Ministry of Defense is to ensure this subjectivity," the ministry added.