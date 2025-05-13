ENG
Soldiers of 43rd SMB destroy enemy equipment, weapons, dugouts, and manpower in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, drone operators from the "Nebesna Mara" battalion of the 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) continue to successfully eliminate enemy forces.

The soldiers destroyed enemy equipment, weapons, dugouts, and manpower of the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9810) liquidation (2680)
